Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled due to possible listeria contamination

An Eat Smart brand kale salad bag is seen in this undated handout photo. Eat Smart brand kale salad bags are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the 794-gram salad bags with best before dates of July 17 are being recalled in six provinces - Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Canadian Food Inspection Agency *MANDATORY CREDIT*