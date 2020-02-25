Nova Scotia coast chosen as potential home for retired whales raised in captivity

A beluga whale is seen in this undated handout photo. A U.S.-based conservation group has selected an eastern shore Nova Scotia community for a form of retirement home for whales and dolphins raised in captivity. The Whale Sanctuary Project said Tuesday it has decided in favour of a coastal area of about 40 hectares in an inlet off Port Hilford, along the province's rugged and lightly populated Eastern Shore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Catherine Kinsman *MANDATORY CREDIT*