LONDON, Ont. - A 26-year-old London, Ont., man is facing a charge in relation to an alleged homicide in the city.
Local police say they were called to reports of an assault on July 23 and found a 33-year-old man in medical distress.
Robert Joshua-Burke was later pronounced dead in hospital.
His cause of death has not been released.
Police say they arrested a suspect in the city on Friday and charged him with one count of manslaughter.
The man is due to appear in court Saturday.
