TORONTO - Premier Doug Ford will announce today the number of people permitted at social gatherings in three regions of Ontario will be lowered.
A senior government source confirms that indoor gathering limits will drop from the 25 currently allowed to 10.
Outdoor gatherings will drop from the 100 currently permitted to 25.
The changes will only affect Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa, which have all seen a spike in virus cases in recent weeks.
The premier said Monday the change was coming on Monday, promising "severe" fines for anyone breaking the rules.
Ford's office says today that no final decision has been made.
Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 293 new cases of COVID-19 today, and three new deaths related to the coronavirus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said Toronto is reporting 85 new cases, with 63 in Peel Region and 39 in Ottawa.
She said 70 per cent of the new cases are in people under the age of 40.
The total number of cases in Ontario now stands at 45,676, which includes 2,825 deaths and 40,424 cases classified as resolved.
There were also 179 cases newly marked as resolved over the past 24 hours.
The province said it processed 35,134 tests over the previous day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2020.