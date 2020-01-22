TORONTO - Commuters in Toronto are facing delays this morning after a subway train derailed in the city's west end.
The Toronto Transit Commission first announced problems around 6 a.m.
The TTC says approximately 100 shuttle buses would be running between Jane and Ossington stations.
A total of eight stations have been closed as a result of the derailment.
Metrolinx says people affected by the delay can use GO Train services for the same cost as a TTC fare.
Large groups of commuters were waiting along Bloor Street for shuttle buses.
A TTC spokesman says the subway will be running by late morning.
The transit commission says there were no passengers on the train at the time of the derailment.
