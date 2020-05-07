Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

Heidi Janz, an Edmonton-based professor at the University of Alberta poses in this undated handout photo. Heidi Janz, an Edmonton-based professor at the University of Alberta who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, said the precautions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 have exacerbated the struggles people relying on alternative means of communication face on a daily basis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Heidi Janz *MANDATORY CREDIT*