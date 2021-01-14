Syrian refugees celebrate fifth anniversary in Canada with virtual event

Bayan Khatib, director of the Syrian Canadian Foundation, poses for a photograph at her home during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The organizer of a virtual celebration to mark the fifth anniversary of Canada welcoming Syrian refugees says the support of Canadians for Syrian newcomers has been a beautiful example for the rest of the world to follow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette