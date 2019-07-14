Prominent Montreal lawyer James Duggan among victims of Quebec plane crash

James Duggan is pictured in this undated handout photo provided July 14, 2019. A prominent Montreal-area lawyer was among the three victims of a plane crash that occurred in a remote region of northern Quebec on Friday. Quebec provincial police say 67-year-old James Duggan was aboard the float plane that went down near Lac Boulene, southeast of Chibougamau.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Frederic Serre