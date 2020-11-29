Star defence witness to testify at Alek Minassian's murder trial

Police are seen near a damaged van in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on Monday, April 23, 2018. Dr. Alexander Westphal is expected to testify that Alek Minassian is not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder. Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim