TORONTO - Ontario says it will not release a third-party study of Hamilton's light-rail line that led to the project's cancellation.
A spokesman for Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney says the report contains proprietary and commercial information that cannot be released to the public.
Mulroney said Monday the cost of the project — initially pegged at $1 billion — has now grown to $5.5 billion.
That cost includes $950 million in municipal operating costs, according to a summary of the consultant's findings released by the government.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is demanding the province release the full report so its findings can be verified.
Horwath, who represents a Hamilton riding, says the estimated costs don't line up with similar light-rail lines built in other parts of Ontario.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 17, 2019.
