Container vessels may be outgrowing Port of Vancouver: Transportation Safety Board

A large crane that collapsed rests on top of cargo containers on a freighter at Port Metro Vancouver's Vanterm facility, in Vancouver on January 28, 2019. The Transportation Safety Board says the Port of Vancouver may be close to exceeding its ability to safely handle large-sized container ships. The board makes the comment in its report into a January 2019 incident where the container vessel Ever Summit hit a crane while being piloted into its berth at the Vanterm terminal in the Port of Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck