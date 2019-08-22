Liberals dig up video of Scheer speaking against same-sex marriage

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer spoke out against same-sex marriage as MPs were debating whether to legalize it nearly 15 years ago, and the Liberals are reminding everyone about it while pressuring him to attend the Ottawa Pride parade. Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer arrives at a child care facility in Toronto, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

OTTAWA - The federal Liberals are urging Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer to attend the Ottawa Pride parade after circulating a video of him speaking out against same-sex marriage during a debate in the House of Commons 15 years ago.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale tweeted a video of Scheer's April 2005 speech opposing the Civil Marriage Act, which legalized same-sex marriage in Canada later that year.

In the speech, Scheer says that while same-sex partners can live together and love each other in lifelong, monogamous relationships, they could not really be considered married because they cannot have children in a "natural" way.

The majority of Conservative MPs voted against the bill, as did a number of Liberal MPs.

Scheer has softened his stance on same-sex marriage since then, supporting a move to erase the traditional definition of marriage from the Conservative Party of Canada's policy book at its 2016 convention.

But the Conservative leader, whose office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has declined to march in Pride parades.

