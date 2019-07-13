LAVAL, Que. - Police say a man was gunned down in the residential neighbourhood of Laval, Que., just north of Montreal.
Laval police say they received a number of calls just before 1 a.m. for several gunshots heard in the city's Chomedey district.
Police say a 36-year-old man was found in a parking lot behind a condominium building.
They say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they have not immediately identified any suspects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.