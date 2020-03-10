Highlights of Quebec's 2020-21 budget

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard, centre, bursts out into laughter as members of the government gather around before his budget speech, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Quebec legislature. From the left, MNA Marilyne Picard, Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann, Eric Girard, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers Marguerite Blais and Quebec junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot