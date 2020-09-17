Broadcaster Marci Ien looks to win Liberal nomination in Bill Morneau's old riding

Prime Minister Stephen Harper, right, talks with TV personalities, from left, Marci Ien of Canada AM, Barb Higgins of CTV Calgary, and Jayne Pritchard of A-Channel Barrie/Toronto during a celebration in downtown Ottawa on Tuesday April 15, 2008, for CTV's 50th year in business. Former broadcaster Marci Ien says she is throwing her hat in the ring to win the Liberal nomination in the riding formerly held by Bill Morneau. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick