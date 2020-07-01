DURHAM, Ont. - Police east of Toronto say a teenager is dead and two others are injured after a car crash late Tuesday night.
Investigators say the collision happened near Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., around 11:15 p.m. and involved only one vehicle.
The driver of the SUV reportedly lost control and skidded off the road before the vehicle hit a tree.
Durham Regional Police say the deceased — an 18-year-old woman — was ejected from the vehicle upon impact.
The two others — a 17-year-old and 18-year-old male — needed to be rescued from the wreckage by first responders.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the situation.
This report by The Canadian Press first appeared on July 1, 2020.