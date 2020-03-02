Saskatchewan premier says coronavirus not a factor in election call

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe sits for a year end interview at the Legislative Building in Regina on December 10, 2019. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he made mistake when he stated Coronavirus as a reason why he's not committed to keeping the province's October election date. Moe made the comment last Friday after a funding announcement when he said unrest caused by rail blockades and the spread of the disease are affecting the economy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor