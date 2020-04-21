Scientists cut peer-review corners under pressure of COVID-19 pandemic

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The novel coronavirus was engineered in a lab using HIV. Stem cells are a potent weapon against the new pandemic. People with blood type A are more susceptible to COVID-19. None of these "discoveries" have been proven. But all have been widely disseminated. They're examples of what many scientists are beginning to fear has happened to the traditional safeguards against bad science under the pressing need for answers to the wave of sickness sweeping the globe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP