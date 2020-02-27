THUNDER BAY, Ont. - Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a citizen who brought in a vintage grenade for disposal at the force's headquarters caused a brief evacuation of its lobby today.
They say a person brought in the grenade around 11 a.m. Thursday believing they were safely handing over the device to police.
The Ontario Provincial Police's explosives unit helped local officers contain the device.
They say the lobby reopened around 1:15 p.m.
Police say they were able to respond to emergency calls during that time.
They say those in possession of dangerous materials should not move or transport them, but call police instead.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 27, 2020.