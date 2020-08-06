Ottawa's buffer against provincial economic shocks needs reform: economist

A woman paints a mural on the boarded up windows of a closed Gastown business in downtown Vancouver on April 19, 2020. A new paper suggests a federal program meant to buffer provinces against economic shocks is not up to the task -- especially in the COVID-19 era. University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe is urging Ottawa to review and reform the federal stabilization program so that it can help provincial economies weather the effects of the pandemic. He estimates the provinces could be on track for a collective $35-billion revenue decline this fiscal year -- equivalent to $1,000 per person. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck