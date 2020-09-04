Canada not on pace to meet target to cut methane emissions by 2025

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) and U.S. President Barack Obama arrive for a joint news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, March 10, 2016. Environmental advocates say Canada's new methane regulations are going to leave the country well shy of its stated goal to nearly cut them in half in the next five years. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised four years ago that Canada would cut the methane emissions from fossil fuel production by 40 to 45 per cent by 2025 and introduced regulations to do so in 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson