MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police west of Toronto say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself in a teen girl's bedroom.
Peel regional police say the alleged incident happened in Mississauga, Ont., early Wednesday morning when the 15-year-old girl woke up at about 3:45 a.m. and saw a boy.
They say she screamed, and the boy ran away.
Investigators say she wasn't physically harmed during the encounter.
Police say a boy from the east end of Toronto was charged with break-and-enter and sexual assault.
His name is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.