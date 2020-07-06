Buffet decision shows LNG projects on shaky political, economic ground: report

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, May 5, 2019. A new report is holding up legendary investor Buffett's decision to walk away from a proposed liquefied natural gas project in Quebec in March as one sign that the LNG sector in Canada and elsewhere is on shaky ground. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nati Harnik