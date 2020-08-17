Canadian Press NewsAlert: Finance Minister Bill Morneau to hold news conference in Ottawa NewsAlert: Finance Minister Bill Morneau to hold news conference in Ottawa Aug 17, 2020 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OTTAWA - Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau is holding a news conference tonight on Parliament Hill.He is set to appear at 7:15 p.m. eastern time.More Coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags National Business Economy Politics News Conference Bill Morneau Ottawa Canadian Press Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesUPDATE: Swimming mishap turns fatalUPDATE: 1 home damaged, 5 threatened by slideBack to school will be a whole lot differentStranger who offered kids candy no creep, say police1st residents arrive in Phase 4 of Skaha HillsCOVID-19 outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre2 days not enough, says teachers' unionSunniva finally closes sale of OK Falls industrial propertyLost ring's owner may be in PentictonDentist office could replace corner store Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Aug 28 French conversation Fri, Aug 28, 2020 Aug 29 Falun Gong Meditation Class Sat, Aug 29, 2020 Aug 30 Summerland Sunday Farmers & Crafters Market Sun, Aug 30, 2020 Sep 4 French conversation Fri, Sep 4, 2020 Sep 5 Falun Gong Meditation Class Sat, Sep 5, 2020 Sep 6 Summerland Sunday Farmers & Crafters Market Sun, Sep 6, 2020 Sep 11 French conversation Fri, Sep 11, 2020 Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list on the site, submit it now! Go to form Latest News Vees add pillars to defence Safety committee wrestles with washroom vandalism Sikh temple stuck with $45K labour decision Despite cancellation of season, CFL and CFLPA have much to discuss Opposition still dogs expanded pay parking 8-under-64 wins the day in Summerland