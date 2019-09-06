Canadian detained in Cuba following boating death allowed to return home

Toufik Benhamiche, left to right, Bloc Quebecois MP Luc Theriault and Kahina Bensaadi, Toufik’s wife, answer reporters questions in Mascouche, Que., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Benhamiche returned to Canada on Saturday after being caught it legal limbo in Cuba since a boating accident in July 2017 that killed a fellow Canadian tourist during an excursion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sidhartha Banerjee