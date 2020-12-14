The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
11:30 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 1,620 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 more deaths, as it prepares to administer its first vaccines later today.
Health officials say residents of long-term care homes in Montreal and Quebec City will be the first vaccinated.
Quebec has reported a total of 165,535 COVID-19 cases and 7,533 deaths linked to the virus since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations rose by 10 over the past 24 hours for a total of 890, and 122 people were in intensive care, a decrease of one from the previous day.
--
11:20 a.m.
International Development Minister Karina Gould says Canada is sending $485 million more to international bodies promoting access to vaccines and therapies for COVID-19 in poorer countries.
She says Canadians won't be safe from COVID-19 until everyone is safe from it, and that means helping stamp the pandemic out in countries that can't afford to do it all themselves.
The money is being spent through the World Health Organization's Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator.
It includes support for a system to fairly distribute doses of vaccines that buying countries find they don't need.
Canada has contracts for hundreds of millions of doses of approved and potential COVID-19 vaccines and if they all prove effective and safe, that will be far more than it can use.
--
11:15 a.m.
Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand says the government has hired five Canadian companies to deliver tens of thousands of kilograms of dry ice each week to keep COVID-19 vaccines cold.
She says provincial governments will be able to order dry ice on demand to make sure vaccines that have to be kept at low temperatures stay usable.
Anand says federal government has also ordered more than 400 freezers of various sizes and temperature capabilities.
--
11:05 a.m.
Nunavut is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19.
The infections are in the community of Arviat, which now has a total of 49 active cases.
It's the only community in the territory right now with COVID-19.
It remains under lockdown measures.
--
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 1,940 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 23 new deaths due to the disease.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 544 cases are in Toronto, 390 in Peel Region, 191 cases in York Region, and 114 in Windsor-Essex.
The province says it has conducted 57,091 tests since the last daily report.
In total, 857 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 244 in intensive care.
--
9:10 a.m.
Ontario says it will administer the province'sfirst COVID-19 vaccination today.
Premier Doug Ford's office says a health-care worker will receive the first dose at a hospital in Toronto.
The first shots will be administered at the University Health Network.
The province was to receive 6,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine this weekend, and plans to give them to approximately 2,500 health-care workers in the first phase of its immunization plan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2020.