Conservative leadership debate in disarray after MacKay decides to back out

Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis makes her opening statement at the start of the French Leadership Debate in Toronto on June 17, 2020. A plan by a new media organization to host all four Conservative leadership candidates for a debate tonight appears to be falling apart. Leslyn Lewis announced this afternoon she was unable to appear for the Toronto-based event due to an ear infection and on the advice of her doctor that the risk of COVID-19 was too high. Shortly after, Peter MacKay declared he won't attend either, suggesting it wasn't fair if only three of the four candidates were onstage. The event is being organized by the newly-formed independent press gallery, run by Candice Malcolm, a columnist and researcher who focuses on conservative issues and policies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn