TORONTO - Lottery officials say a single ticket sold in Brampton, Ont., has won the record $70-million Lotto Max jackpot.
The winning ticket from Tuesday's draw is the biggest lottery prize ever awarded in Canada.
Officials say the winner has yet to come forward.
In addition to the jackpot, six players in cities across Ontario each won $1 million.
The grand prize had reached the maximum payout after previous draws resulted in no winner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.