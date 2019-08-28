MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a vehicle crashed into a pastry shop in Mississauga, Ont.
Peel regional police say the car crashed around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, hitting a man sitting in front of the store.
They say the 46-year-old man was rushed to a trauma centre.
Police say the two occupants in the vehicle were both taken to hospital as precaution.
Police say no charges have been laid in the investigation so far.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.