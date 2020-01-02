LAVAL, Que. - A 15-year-old boy is dead and a 16-year-old is in custody after a stabbing in a park north of Montreal.
Laval police say the victim died in hospital after the altercation.
They say a 16-year-old is currently detained and being treated for minor injuries at a hospital.
Police say a fight broke out for an unknown reason around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, prompting neighbours to call 911.
Investigators have set up a perimeter and are combing the area with a canine unit.
Neither the victim or the suspect were known to police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 2, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.