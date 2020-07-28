Tam says feds, experts discussing COVID-19 vaccine orders amid concerns of delay

Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam speaks at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA - Canada's chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam says active discussions are taking place to potentially pre-order COVID-19 vaccine doses for Canadians.

Tam says an independent vaccine task force is advising the government on options for Canada's choice of vaccine, including exploring the possibility of manufacturing a potential pandemic cure at home.

Tam was addressing concerns that Canadians will have to get in line behind other countries to wait for the COVID-19 vaccine.

One senator and some health-care professionals are asking why Ottawa is delaying a decision on the $35-million pitch by Toronto-based Providence Therapeutics to begin human trials of a new, experimental vaccine technology that has been heavily funded in the United States.

Providence says it could deliver five million doses of a vaccine to Canadians by mid-2021 if its trials bear fruit, but it can't move forward with testing or manufacturing without funding.

Tam also says there has been a worrisome rise in COVID-19 infections that may have been fueled by Canada Day parties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2020.

