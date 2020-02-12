The Canadian Press reported Feb. 11 that Robin Brown, whose body was found Sunday in a conservation area in Milton, Ont., along with his four-year-old daughter's body, had appealed a judge's decision on his access to the child. In fact, it was the child's mother, Jennifer Kagan, who unsuccessfully appealed the court decision.
Corrective to Feb. 11 story on deaths of four-year-old girl and her father
Corrective to Feb. 11 story on deaths of father, daughter
Most Popular
Articles
- Bad batch of meth hits Penticton
- EDITORIAL: Trustees turned down a special financial adviser, now they face a financial crisis
- School budgets under threat again
- Report: Seniors priced out of assisted living
- Ministry monitoring AIM Roads
- Last Call nearly triples in size
- Road-rager sought by RCMP
- URBAN FORAGER: New pizzeria just meant to be
- Canada Post reaches out to Toni Boot
- ‘Matilda’ almost ready for Summerland stage
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 28
Most Recent Feature
Latest News
- Fall in new cases raises hope in virus outbreak in China
- NewsAlert:All Ontario teachers' unions to stage walkout on Feb. 21
- Giants add veteran pitcher Cahill on minor league deal
- Gord Sinclair hopes to meet with heritage minister over country's music industry
- Prabal Gurung celebrates the churning creative energy of NYC
- Cineworld owner reveals Cineplex plans as company says Q4 profits have fallen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.