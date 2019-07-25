Fourth body recovered from site of Labrador plane crash, three still missing

Gilles Morin is seen in this undated handout photo. Gilles Morin, 61-year-old pilot with Air Saguenay was one of seven people on board a float plane that crashed into a Labrador lake July 15. The RCMP say the daunting size of the remote Labrador lake where a float plane crashed July 15 has complicated an ongoing underwater search for four missing men and the aircraft that was carrying them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jean Tremblay *MANDATORY CREDIT*