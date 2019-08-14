GUELPH, Ont. - Police say a woman who was out for a walk with her four children was shot in the leg with a BB gun in Guelph, Ont.
Local police say the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when the 44-year-old was walking along the south side of a river.
They say that when she was halfway along the path, someone on the north side of the river shot at her.
Police say the woman didn't get a good view of the suspect.
Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.
They didn't say how serious the woman's injuries were.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.