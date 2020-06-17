Researchers crack mystery of dinosaur eggs missing from fossil record

Researchers believe they have cracked the mystery of why the fossilized eggs of only a few types of dinosaurs have been found. Hatched eggshells from the common snapping turtle, seen in an undated handout photo, which researchers say are similar to the eggshell of certain dinosaurs. Researchers say that Protoceratops and Mussaurus eggs would have looked very similar to these snapping turtle eggshells after hatching. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jasmina Wiemann, *MANDATORY CREDIT*