B.C. murder suspect's father reveals details of troubled life in book

The father of a British Columbia murder suspect has written a book that sheds new light on his mental health, explains harassment convictions involving his ex-wife and provides greater insight into the possible impacts the events had on his fugitive son. Alan Schmegelsky, father of Bryer Schmegelsky, poses for a photo during an interview with The Canadian Press in Mill Bay, B.C., Wednesday, July 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Kane