Police say man dead after shooting in west end Toronto

Police officers work around the scene of a daytime shooting in front of a Roncesvalles area restaurant in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

TORONTO - Police say a man has died after a shooting in Toronto's west end.

Investigators say two shots were heard shortly after 4 p.m. (in the Roncesvalles Avenue and Grenadier Road area) on Friday.

They say a man was seriously injured and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a white SUV was reportedly seen fleeing the area.

No details about the deceased or any potential suspects have been released.

The area is closed to traffic while police investigate.

