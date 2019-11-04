'I need answers:' Slain caseworker's sister in court as mental exam ordered

The Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 11, 2019. The sister of a Calgary caseworker who was stabbed to death at an assisted-living home last month said Monday she lost her soulmate and doesn't want any other family to suffer the way hers has. Nancy Euwangue, who flew in from London, took in a court appearance for Brandon Newman, 18, who was charged with second-degree murder after the Oct. 25 death of Deborah Onwu. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh