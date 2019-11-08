Trudeau seeks new national security adviser as Bossenmaier retires

Greta Bossenmaier, Chief of Communications Security Establishment, is photographed through a door as she arrives to appear at a Commons public safety committee in Ottawa on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is losing his second national security adviser in as many years to retirement. Bossenmaier will leave her post in early December after a 35-year career in the public service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick