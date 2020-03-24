'We're going through the valley of tears,' Toronto cardinal says of pandemic

Cardinal Thomas Collins, the Archbishop of Toronto, presides over mass at St. Paul's Basilica in Toronto on March 6, 2016. The Catholic Church in Toronto has shut its doors on the eve of Holy Week after Ontario deemed places of worship non-essential that must close down amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Archdiocese of Toronto stopped giving mass to the public last week, but kept its doors open for parishioners to drop in and pray. It also continued its numerous outreach services, including offering food to the homeless and underprivileged. That will change. Cardinal Thomas Collins said he understands the "very scrupulous health reasons" to close down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power