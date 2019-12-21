'Intimidating:' Alberta's energy war room singles out climate campaigner

Steven Lee, 25, a longtime activist who began the Foundation for Environmental Stewardship in 2012, poses in this undated handout photo. Lee has spoken in hundreds of classrooms around the country about challenges for today's young people posed by everything from genetic engineering to artificial intelligence to climate change. But it wasn't until he gave a talk in Airdrie, just north of Calgary, that his message drew the attention of a government agency -- Alberta's so-called "war room." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO