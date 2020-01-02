NewsAlert:Amber alert issued for N.L., boy allegedly abducted by his father

Tony Austin Greenham is shown in this police handout image. Police in western Newfoundland have issued an amber alert after a 12-year-old boy was reported to have been abducted by his father. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says Tony Austin Greenham, who also answers to Aussie, of Corner Brook, N.L., was last seen today morning at 9:45 a.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Newfoundland Constabulary *MANDATORY CREDIT*