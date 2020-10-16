'A tragedy for Quebec': Pierre Laporte's death remembered 50 years later

Mrs. Pierre Laporte (veiled) is escorted by her son Jean and daughter Claire as they follow the casket after funeral services for the Quebec Labour minister at Notre Dame Church in downtown Montreal Tuesday, Oct. 20, 1970. Mr. Laporte was kidnapped from his home Oct. 10 and killed a week later when ransom demands by the terrorist group Front de Liberation Quebec, FLQ, were not met. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Bregg