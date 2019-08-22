BURLINGTON, Ont. - Police say they have charged a man with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife in Burlington, Ont.
Halton regional police say they were called to a home on Wednesday afternoon and found the woman with severe injuries.
Police say Laura Grant, 57, of Burlington was pronounced dead at the scene.
They say the woman's husband, 57-year-old Kenneth Soederhuysen, was detained shortly after.
Investigators say the pair lived in the home together.
