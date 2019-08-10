VAUGHAN, Ont. - Police are investigating a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., that left one person dead early Saturday morning.
York regional police say a male patient suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at a hospital at about 2 a.m.
Investigators say they believe the victim was shot about 15 minutes earlier, after an altercation outside a home.
They say two male suspects were seen leaving the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.
Police say the victim — whose name and age were not released — died of his injuries in hospital, and the homicide unit is investigating the case.
They're asking any witnesses to come forward.
