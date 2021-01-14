Bid by Allan Legere for parole prompts debate over whether release laws need review

Allan Legere is escorted from the RCMP detachment in what is now Miramichi, N.B on Nov. 24, 1989 after being arrested earlier in the day. Legere escaped custody in April of 1989 while serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of a shopkeeper and remained free for seven months. During this time he committed four more murders, arson and multiple rapes, before he was recaptured. Serial killer Legere is permitted to keep seeking parole, and that has both federal politicians and a former jailer suggesting release laws may need changes to ensure he doesn't succeed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan