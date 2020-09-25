Feds pledge $440 million to join international vaccine program

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. nbsp;Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today Canada will spend $440 million to join an international program which is trying ensure COVID-19 vaccines aren't just hoarded by rich countries. nbsp;THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck