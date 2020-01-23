Anger, drama fuel meeting on mounting issues with Ottawa light-rail system

Ottawa city hall's top bureaucrat is telling elected officials that he's ready to take the fall if councillors want someone's head to roll over ongoing troubles with the city's light-rail system.
Steve Kanellakos' opening remarks at an emergency meeting of the city's transit commission put into focus the level of anger directed at city hall over a new transit line that seemingly can't run without any drama.
He says no one overseeing the capital's transit service predicted that the $2.1-billion system — funded by local, provincial and federal dollars — would face the number of problems it has.
More recently, trains have been taken out of service because the wheels have flat spots, an overhead power cable snapped, and rail switches have gotten stuck in a heavy snowfall — apparently because the private maintenance company made a mistake with staffing.
The company contracted to maintain the system, Rideau Transit Maintenance, says it is bringing in a team of outside rail experts to help it after admitting to a lack of expertise.
The city's transit commission is being told that some other issues appear to have been taken care of, such as a serious software glitch in onboard computers, and riders are appearing to heed calls to stop blocking train doors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.