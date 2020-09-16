Canadian retailers scramble to keep up with surging demand for patio heaters

A server wears a mask as she works among the plexiglass dividers at a bar's outdoor patio in the Byward Market in Ottawa, on July 12, 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the weather gets cooler and COVID-19 cases start to surge again, more and more Canadians are looking to extend patio season by adding a heater to their outdoor space.The demand for patio heaters has risen so much that retailers have been struggling to keep them in stock, according to the Retail Council Canada. Moves multiple wires; guard against duplication. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang