KINGSTON, Ont. - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has sent a team of investigators to the site of a small plane crash that left multiple people dead in eastern Ontario.
The board says the plane was heading from Toronto to Kingston, Ont., on Wednesday when it crashed roughly seven kilometres from Kingston's airport.
Police in Kingston said the aircraft went down around the supper hour and that residents were not at risk.
They confirmed multiple fatalities but did not say how many people were on board.
The TSB says the plane involved was a Piper PA-32.
It says the plane was registered in the U.S.
This report by the Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2019
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.